'Fashion Police' Set to End with Final Episode Paying Tribute to Joan Rivers

Fashion Police, the long running E! network television show, will be concluding with a final series-finale special next month.

Fashion Police: The Farewell will air on November 27 and will be hosted by longtime host Joan Rivers‘ daughter Melissa Rivers. Panelists Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski, NeNe Leakes, and Margaret Cho will also be involved.

The episode will pay tribute to Joan and feature highlights from her run as host over the years.

“We’re going to take a look back and celebrate some of the show’s most memorable moments and hosts and gags,” E! president Adam Stotsky said (via Variety). “It’s an opportunity to celebrate the franchise, celebrate Joan and how much we miss her, and pull back the curtain and show fans some things that they haven’t seen.”