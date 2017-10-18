Top Stories
Wed, 18 October 2017 at 3:04 pm

Ed Sheeran Shows Off Double Arm Injury at Q Awards

Ed Sheeran Shows Off Double Arm Injury at Q Awards

Ed Sheeran is making his first public appearance following his biking injury!

The 26-year-old entertainer stepped out at the Q Awards on Monday evening (October 18) at the Roundhouse in London, England.

Ed had his right arm in a cast while his left arm was a sling. The injuries recently forced him to cancel several upcoming tour dates.

During the ceremony, Ed took home the coveted Best Act In The World Today award!

Also in attendance was Maisie Williams, who stopped for some fun poses on the carpet.

FYI: Ed is wearing Burberry.

