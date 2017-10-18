Top Stories
Most Popular Halloween Costumes of 2017 Revealed - Top 10 List!

Anna Faris Clarifies the Current Status of Chris Pratt Relationship

Johnny Depp Is Suing His Lawyers - Find Out Why

Wed, 18 October 2017 at 11:41 am

David Letterman Makes Late Night Return on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' - Watch Here!

David Letterman Makes Late Night Return on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' - Watch Here!

David Letterman made his big return to late night TV on last night’s (October 17) New York edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“I’m so excited to be here, it is so good to see famous people again. Just to be out of the house, ladies and gentlemen!,” the 70-year-old entertainer joked. “I’ll tell you something, you’re looking at a man who is laughing on the outside, crying on the inside.”

“I was either fired or I retired, it’s all a blur now,” David continued, “for the purpose of this conversation, I have nothing but the highest regard for all the talk-show men and women, even Jimmy Fallon.”

During the interview, David also discussed his upcoming Mark Twain Prize for American Humor ceremony, what he misses about late night television, and his in-the-works Netflix show.

“We’re looking for interesting guests,” David revealed, naming Howard Stern as a potential option – Watch the full interview below!


Jimmy Kimmel’s FULL INTERVIEW with David Letterman

David Letterman on New Netflix Show
