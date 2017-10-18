Dakota Johnson Steps Out After Chris Martin Romance Rumors

Dakota Johnson stopped by a book store today to pick up three books!

The 28-year-old Fifty Shades Darker star left the New York City bookshop on Wednesday (October 18) carrying Lemn Sissay‘s “Gold from the Stone: New and Selected Poems,” David Foster Wallace‘s “Infinite Jest,” and a Truman Capote work.

These are the first photos of Dakota since news broke that she was on an “affectionate” date with Coldplay‘s Chris Martin last week.

It’s been over a month since we got any new Fifty Shades Darker footage! We’re expecting a full length trailer to drop in November for the Valentine’s Day 2018 film. Re-watch the first teaser footage to check out a shirtless Jamie Dornan and glowing Dakota if you missed it!