Chad Michael Murray Visits 'One Tree Hill' Bridge, Snaps a Photo for Fans!

Chad Michael Murray returned to the iconic One Tree Hill bridge that was featured on the show’s opening credits!

The 36-year-old actor traveled to Wilmington, North Carolina to see the bridge. If you didn’t know, the show was filmed there from 2003 to 2012.

“Who’s bridge? OUR BRIDGE! Wonder how many 🏀 have accidentally bounced off & are living down below… #OTH,” Chad posted on Instagram, along with the pic. Chad played the role of Lucas Scott on the beloved show, which was recently removed from Netflix.

