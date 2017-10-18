Top Stories
Wed, 18 October 2017 at 12:43 pm

Billy Joel's Wife Alexis Roderick Is Pregnant!

Billy Joel is going to be a father for a third time!

The 68-year-old entertainer revealed the news in an interview with the Belfast Telegraph last week. “We are due next month,” he said. Billy and his wife, Alexis Roderick, married back in 2015 after five years of dating.

The couple have a daughter named Della Rose, who is two years old. Billy also has a daughter from his relationship with Christie Brinkley, Alexa Ray Joel.

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful news! Stay tuned for more info.
