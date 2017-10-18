Anna Faris Clarifies the Current Status of Chris Pratt Relationship

Top Stories
Wed, 18 October 2017

Anna Faris is talking all about the current status of her relationship with estranged husband Chris Pratt.

“We’ll always have each other and be incredible friends,” Anna told People. “There is still so much laughter in our lives together, and he is so proud of me, still. We watched each other grow, and he still cracks me up all the time. And I think I crack him up — unless he’s a really good actor and great at faking laughter.”

About the public’s shock and sadness over their summer split, she said, “It’s understandable that people seemed so invested in our happiness together. All I can say about that is, it’s all true, that we truly adore each other, and we love each other, I think it still comes through.”

Anna‘s book “Unqualified” is out later this month, and about the timing of the release in conjunction with her split, she said, “At first I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, this is crazy timing,’” she says of the book coming out just months after the split. “Now it sort of feels like maybe in a way everything that’s happened helps bring it full circle.”

Chris also contributed to the book, writing the opening. “I am so grateful that he contributed to the book. Chris and I are really great friends, and I think that we always will be.”
Photos: Getty
