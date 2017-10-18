Amy Schumer Talks 'Really Cool' Weight Gain & Twitter Trolls on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' - Watch Here!

Amy Schumer made an appearance on last night’s (October 17) New York edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live and admitted to the late-night host that she had a “really cool weight gain” ahead of making her Broadway debut in Steve Martin‘s new play, Meteor Shower.

“I had a really cool weight gain last winter,” the 36-year-old entertainer confessed. “Has anyone had the kind of weight gain where your coats don’t fit?”

Amy then addressed the comments made about her body on the web. “We’re so blessed with the internet that people give you constant feedback on your looks,” Amy quipped. “[It's] such a cool time. Thank each and every one of you for all your feedback on my face and body.”

“The other day, somebody tweeted about me, ‘Amy Schumer’s body looks like a bag of mashed potatoes,’” Amy recalled. “I was like, ‘OK, now I need mashed potatoes.’”



