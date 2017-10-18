Alicia Keys Returning to 'The Voice' as Season 14 Coach!

The Voice season 14 will debut in 2018 and Alicia Keys was just announced as the fourth coach!

Adam Levine and Blake Shelton will be back, along with first time coach Kelly Clarkson. This will be the third time Alicia has coached on the show, with the last time being season twelve where her artist Chris Blue won!

All four coaches came together to make the announcement official today in a very cute and funny promo, which you can watch below.

ARE YOU EXCITED to have Alicia Keys back on The Voice??