Robert Pattinson & FKA twigs Split, Call Off Engagement

Henry Cavill Talks About Fame's Effect on His Relationships

Dakota Johnson Spotted on 'Affectionate' Date with Chris Martin

Fri, 13 October 2017 at 3:24 am

'The New Mutants' Looks Like the Scariest X-Men Movie Ever - Watch the Trailer!

The trailer for the upcoming X-Men spin-off movie The New Mutants has arrived and it’s even more terrifying than we expected!

The film follows five mutants – Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), Anya Taylor-Joy (Split), Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things), Henry Zaga (13 Reasons Why), and Blu Hunt (The Originals) – who are told they are in a hospital because they are dangerous.

“This isn’t a hospital, it’s a haunted house,” they soon realize and the scares start coming!

Alice Braga plays the doctor and the film was directed by The Fault in Our StarsJosh Boone.

“We are making a full-fledged horror movie set within the X-Men universe. There are no costumes. There are no supervillains. We’re trying to do something very, very different,” Josh told EW.

Catch The New Mutants in theaters on April 13, 2018.


The New Mutants | Official Trailer
Photos: 20th Century Fox
