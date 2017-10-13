Stars Are Boycotting Twitter After Rose McGowan Was Suspended
Stars are voicing their support for Rose McGowan by ditching Twitter for the day.
After Twitter suspended the 44-year-old actress for violating its terms and policies, a movement quickly gained speed with the #WomenBoycottTwitter hashtag to encourage women and allies to silence their social media accounts on Friday (October 13).
Chrissy Teigen, Gina Rodriguez, and Sarah Paulson are a few female celebs boycotting Twitter for the day while Billy Eichner and Mark Ruffalo are a few men who are also supporting the cause.
At midnight we RISE https://t.co/ihKLLczUww
— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 13, 2017
See all the stars taking part in the boycott…
Ladies. Let's do this. #WomenBoycottTwitter. Not because of hate but because I love this platform and know it can be better.
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 13, 2017
Tomorrow I follow the Women. #WomenBoycottTwitter
— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 13, 2017
Calling white women allies to recognize conflict of #WomenBoycottTwitter for women of color who haven't received support on similar issues.
— Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 13, 2017
And for now, I’m off Twitter. I’ll be back with more to say soon. And there is so very much to say. #WomenBoycottTwitter
— Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) October 13, 2017
I stand with my sisters. I won't be live tweeting the premiere of Jane the Virgin tomorrow. Instead come on over to @instagram I'll do BTS! pic.twitter.com/MKQkOlvGJl
— Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) October 13, 2017
I'm with you. And you. And you. And you. Peace. #WomenBoycottTwitter https://t.co/iyedLECvff
— Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) October 13, 2017
Proudly joining #WomenBoycottTwitter for the next 24 hours even though Instagram doesn't properly capture my tone.
— billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 13, 2017
Ok ok Jesus, let me clear this up. #WomenBoycottTwitter will not silence us, but @Twitter will make much less $$ b/c of fewer clicks. I’m in pic.twitter.com/LPEbKJwpgM
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 13, 2017
Also, any men who wish to show their support for .@rosemcgowan and all the other victims please join #WomenBoycottTwitter #boycotttwitter
— Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) October 13, 2017
Tomorrow it's 🤐🤐🤐 #WomenBoycottTwitter (and people who are love and support women) https://t.co/ydwCY51jM3
— Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) October 12, 2017
I stand proudly with women. #WomenBoycottTwitter pic.twitter.com/A1UtswSepj
— Nev Schulman (@NevSchulman) October 13, 2017
I'm with her – see you guys on Saturday ❤️#WomenBoycottTwitter pic.twitter.com/83JymP2MRH
— Jay Duplass (@jayduplass) October 13, 2017