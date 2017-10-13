Top Stories
Robert Pattinson &amp; FKA twigs Split, Call Off Engagement

Robert Pattinson & FKA twigs Split, Call Off Engagement

Henry Cavill Talks About Fame's Effect on His Relationships

Henry Cavill Talks About Fame's Effect on His Relationships

Dakota Johnson Spotted on 'Affectionate' Date with Chris Martin

Dakota Johnson Spotted on 'Affectionate' Date with Chris Martin

Fri, 13 October 2017 at 12:02 am

Pink: 'Beautiful Trauma' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Pink: 'Beautiful Trauma' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Pink‘s brand new album Beautiful Trauma has arrived and you can listen to it here!

This is the 38-year-old singer’s seventh studio album and it marks the longest we’ve had to wait in between albums so far during her career – five years.

The album features the lead single “What About Us” and the promotional single “Whatever You Want.” A song with Eminem, “Revenge,” is also featured on the record!

Pink will be heading out on a world tour next year to promote the album and she is also releasing a documentary about the making of the project.

Download Beautiful Trauma now on iTunes and stream it below from Spotify.

Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: First Listen, Music, Pink

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick will be given a private tour of the White House - TMZ
  • The Internet is freaking out over the color of these shoes - Just Jared Jr
  • Samantha Bee calls Harvey Weinstein the "white [Bill] Cosby" - TooFab
  • Ellen Pompeo is working on a new law drama for ABC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Luke Perry dressed up as a Riverdale co-star to hide from the paparazzi - Just Jared Jr
  • Koos

    the best wife to have……………..