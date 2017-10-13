Kathryn Hahn Shares Mag Cover with Movie Mom Susan Sarandon
Kathryn Hahn and Susan Sarandon indulge in some sweets while posing for the cover of Good Housekeeping‘s November 2017 issue, on newsstands October 17.
Here is what the A Bad Moms Christmas co-stars had to share with the mag:
Kathryn on her happy-life parenting secret: “I found my tribe of moms who have the same philosophy as I do of not taking myself too seriously. We have a thing we say: ‘Unsubscribe!’ If there is any noise coming at us, we just unsubscribe.”
Kathryn on the best mom-to-mom advice she’s received: “I remember hearing the saying ‘The days are long, but the years are short’ a lot. It’s true, when you’re in young parenthood…I would dread the night. But it also goes by so freakin’ fast — it’s like instant nostalgia, being a parent. I remember looking at 3-to-6-month onesies and thinking, Oh, she’ll never be in those, and now my daughter uses them for her dolls.”
Susan on the worst mom-to-mom advice she’s received: “I think it was ‘Don’t have the baby,’ as though it would ruin my career, and I was so old anyway. I had my first baby at 39 and my third at 45, and with each child, [people were] like, ‘Are you crazy? Don’t!’”
