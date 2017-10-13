Eva Longoria & Felicity Huffman Have a 'Desperate Housewives' Reunion!

Eva Longoria and Felicity Huffman hug it out on the red carpet at the Eva Longoria Foundation Gala on Thursday night (October 12) in Los Angeles.

The former Desperate Housewives stars went glam in all black outfits for Eva’s charity’s event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Eva Longoria

Eva was also supported at her event by longtime friend Mario Lopez and his wife Courtney.

The Eva Longoria Foundation helps Latinas build better futures for themselves and their families through education and entrepreneurship.

10+ pictures inside of Eva Longoria and her guests arriving at the event…