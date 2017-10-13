Top Stories
Robert Pattinson &amp; FKA twigs Split, Call Off Engagement

Henry Cavill Talks About Fame's Effect on His Relationships

Dakota Johnson Spotted on 'Affectionate' Date with Chris Martin

Fri, 13 October 2017 at 2:04 am

Eva Longoria & Felicity Huffman Have a 'Desperate Housewives' Reunion!

Eva Longoria and Felicity Huffman hug it out on the red carpet at the Eva Longoria Foundation Gala on Thursday night (October 12) in Los Angeles.

The former Desperate Housewives stars went glam in all black outfits for Eva’s charity’s event.

Eva was also supported at her event by longtime friend Mario Lopez and his wife Courtney.

The Eva Longoria Foundation helps Latinas build better futures for themselves and their families through education and entrepreneurship.

