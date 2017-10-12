Russell Wilson Tries to Go Undercover, But Everyone Still Recognizes Him! (Video)

Russell Wilson is not the easiest person to put in disguise, as proven by this video in which he tries to go undercover on the University of Washington campus!

The 28-year-old Seattle Seahawks quarterback went undercover as campus security while surprising students and providing them with tips and tools to power up their grooming style on behalf of Braun.

Nearly all of the students in the video said that they knew it was Russell and it wasn’t hard to tell thanks to his fake mustache that was falling off his face! Watch the funny video below.



Russell Wilson Goes Undercover!