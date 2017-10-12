Top Stories
Robert Pattinson &amp; FKA twigs Split, Call Off Engagement

Henry Cavill Talks About Fame's Effect on His Relationships

Dakota Johnson Spotted on 'Affectionate' Date with Chris Martin

Thu, 12 October 2017 at 8:22 pm

Robert Pattinson & FKA twigs Split, Call Off Engagement

Robert Pattinson and FKA twigs have called off their engagement after almost three years together, JustJared.com can confirm.

“They broke up several months ago,” a source tells us about the split.

Rob and FKA twigs, whose real name is Tahlilah Barnett, started dating in September 2014 and their engagement was revealed seven months later.

Rob has been busy the last few months promoting his new film Good Time, which is currently playing in theaters. The last time the couple was spotted together in public was back in May at the movie’s premiere in Cannes.

The split was first reported by The Sun.

  • calafeast

    Oh no!
    Two impossibly boring and pointless people broke up! What happened? Did one of them want to take a shower? Now they will have the chance to spread their boring personalities, STDs and filthy odors to fresh new losers.