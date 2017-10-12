Robert Pattinson & FKA twigs Split, Call Off Engagement

Robert Pattinson and FKA twigs have called off their engagement after almost three years together, JustJared.com can confirm.

“They broke up several months ago,” a source tells us about the split.

Rob and FKA twigs, whose real name is Tahlilah Barnett, started dating in September 2014 and their engagement was revealed seven months later.

Rob has been busy the last few months promoting his new film Good Time, which is currently playing in theaters. The last time the couple was spotted together in public was back in May at the movie’s premiere in Cannes.

The split was first reported by The Sun.