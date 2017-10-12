Top Stories
Robert Pattinson & FKA twigs Split, Call Off Engagement

Henry Cavill Talks About Fame's Effect on His Relationships

Dakota Johnson Spotted on 'Affectionate' Date with Chris Martin

Thu, 12 October 2017 at 9:22 pm

Oliver Stone Doesn't Think Harvey Weinstein Should Be Condemned by a 'Vigilante System'

Oliver Stone is not rushing to condemn producer Harvey Weinstein, who is facing many allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

The three-time Oscar-winning filmmaker was asked to comment on the scandal while attending an event at the Busan International Film Festival on Friday (October 13).

“I’m a believer that you wait until this thing gets to trial,” Stone said (via THR). “I believe a man shouldn’t be condemned by a vigilante system. It’s not easy what he’s going through either. He was a rival and I never did business with him. I’ve heard horror stories on everyone in the business. So, I’m not going to comment on that. I’ll wait and see, which is the right thing to do.”

Several prominent women in the entertainment industry, including actresses Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Rose McGowan, Cara Delevingne, and more have come forward with their experiences with Weinstein.

UPDATE: The following statement was just released on Stone‘s Facebook page.
    What a hypocrite. His adult life has been about judging others. Now he wants to wait until this goes to trial.

    There have been stories about Oliver Stone over the years too. These disgusting old dinosaurs stick together.