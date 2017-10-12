Top Stories
Thu, 12 October 2017 at 9:59 pm

Mary J. Blige & Carey Mulligan Premiere 'Mudbound' in NYC

Mary J. Blige joins co-star Carey Mulligan at the premiere of their film Mudbound at the 2017 New York Film Festival on Thursday night (October 12) at the Alice Tully Hall in New York City.

The 46-year-old entertainer looked sexy in a white suit while 32-year-old co-star wen pretty in a long-sleeved red gown.

The ladies were joined at the premiere by their fellow cast mates Garrett Hedlund, Jason Clarke, and Jason Mitchell.

Mudbound is set to stream on Netflix on November 17.

FYI: Carey is wearing a Giambattista Valli dress.

