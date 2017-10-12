Jason Momoa Apologizes for Rape Joke He Made Years Ago

Jason Momoa has released an apology after a comment he once made about getting to “rape beautiful women” on Game of Thrones spread online years later.

In the aftermath of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, fans dug up something that Jason said at Comic-Con while promoting the HBO series.

“But as far as sci-fi and fantasy, I love that there’s so many things you can do, like rip someone’s tongue out of their throat and get away with it and rape beautiful women,” Jason said.

While the audience laughed and cheered at the comment, Jason‘s cast members were seen putting their heads in their hands.

“I awoke in Australia to the justified reactions by many people to a distasteful joke I made years ago in Hall H for which I am sorry,” Jason said in his apology on Instagram. “I am still severely disappointed in myself at the insensitivity of my remarks that day. I know my sincerest apology now won’t take away those hurtful words. Rape and sexual harassment can reach anyone and I have seen first hand its painful torment among members of my own family and friends.”

“I made a truly tasteless comment. It is unacceptable and I sincerely apologize with a heavy heart for the words I said. Apologies,” he added.