Henry Cavill Talks About Fame's Effect on His Relationships

Henry Cavill is opening up about how fame and having devoted fans has affected his relationships.

The 34-year-old Justice League actor, who is currently dating stuntwoman Lucy Cork, told The Rake that he loves his fan-base, but he doesn’t appreciate when they claim ownership over his life.

“There is obviously a flip-side to [fame], too: as soon as I get into a relationship, a slew of hate, directed at me as well as the girl, saying that ‘I’ve changed,’” Henry said. “I haven’t changed a bit. But you have to take all of that in your stride, there are positive and negative parts to all of it, but ultimately it is enormously flattering to have people care that much. As long as it doesn’t hurt anyone in my life, it is a good thing. As soon as it starts to affect people in my life, that’s when I draw back.”

“I don’t want bad things to happen to people in my life because of a sense of ownership that people [think they] have over my life and me,” Henry added. “It is not worth it to me. I love my job, I love making money, I love to travel and play with all the great toys in the world, and see what I want to see, but none of that will be worth it if the people I love and who I want to walk that journey with are getting hurt and suffering because of that gain.”

Pictured inside: Henry out for dinner with Lucy at a restaurant in Rome, Italy back in September.