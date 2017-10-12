Top Stories
Robert Pattinson &amp; FKA twigs Split, Call Off Engagement

Robert Pattinson & FKA twigs Split, Call Off Engagement

Henry Cavill Talks About Fame's Effect on His Relationships

Henry Cavill Talks About Fame's Effect on His Relationships

Dakota Johnson Spotted on 'Affectionate' Date with Chris Martin

Dakota Johnson Spotted on 'Affectionate' Date with Chris Martin

Thu, 12 October 2017 at 9:42 pm

Henry Cavill Talks About Fame's Effect on His Relationships

Henry Cavill Talks About Fame's Effect on His Relationships

Henry Cavill is opening up about how fame and having devoted fans has affected his relationships.

The 34-year-old Justice League actor, who is currently dating stuntwoman Lucy Cork, told The Rake that he loves his fan-base, but he doesn’t appreciate when they claim ownership over his life.

“There is obviously a flip-side to [fame], too: as soon as I get into a relationship, a slew of hate, directed at me as well as the girl, saying that ‘I’ve changed,’” Henry said. “I haven’t changed a bit. But you have to take all of that in your stride, there are positive and negative parts to all of it, but ultimately it is enormously flattering to have people care that much. As long as it doesn’t hurt anyone in my life, it is a good thing. As soon as it starts to affect people in my life, that’s when I draw back.”

“I don’t want bad things to happen to people in my life because of a sense of ownership that people [think they] have over my life and me,” Henry added. “It is not worth it to me. I love my job, I love making money, I love to travel and play with all the great toys in the world, and see what I want to see, but none of that will be worth it if the people I love and who I want to walk that journey with are getting hurt and suffering because of that gain.”

Make sure to see the new photos of Henry and his dog Kal posing for the mag!

Pictured inside: Henry out for dinner with Lucy at a restaurant in Rome, Italy back in September.
Just Jared on Facebook
henry cavill lucy cork photos 01
henry cavill lucy cork photos 02
henry cavill lucy cork photos 03
henry cavill lucy cork photos 04
henry cavill lucy cork photos 05

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Henry Cavill, Lucy Cork

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick will be given a private tour of the White House - TMZ
  • The Internet is freaking out over the color of these shoes - Just Jared Jr
  • Samantha Bee calls Harvey Weinstein the "white [Bill] Cosby" - TooFab
  • Ellen Pompeo is working on a new law drama for ABC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Luke Perry dressed up as a Riverdale co-star to hide from the paparazzi - Just Jared Jr
  • calafeast

    Very handsome. Good for him. They look happy.

  • Taylor

    Henry has not changed. The people who are seeing who he really is. The problem is not him dating a stripper, the problem is he doesn’t want people to know the truth. That he’s an idiot, drunk and a bad person. Even your charity campaigns are fake. Who knows it behind the cameras knows that. He is hypocritical and his career goes to the hole.

  • Taylor

    His PR Dany Garcia is behind everything he writes in the instagram and behind this interview. What’s the problem with him being gay? He thinks his lie goes where?
    If he were really famous, surely his rotten ones would already be exposed. There is a press campaign led by Dany Garcia to keep him clean. But it will not last. I’m sure.

  • Taylor

    Henry is so ridiculous that I feel bad for him. Why one celebrity stops for papparazzis to taking pictures?
    This was arranged by his PR Dany Garcia. You have to be very stupid to believe in you Henry. Idiot!

  • samech

    I heard he drinks like a fish, but, who am I to say. Haven’t met him, yet, so, I can’t attest for him being a bad person. However, I have to get this mag- just for the pics!

  • pitta

    Get off the internet. Henry is not checking for you !LMAO!

  • pitta

    Beautiful couple. Wish them all the best!! Go Henny!

  • Taylor

    Obsessed and sick fans who do not leave the internet to see his movies. Your idol is falling. He can’t even be in a credible magazine! Sad to be a loser’s fan! Or would it be Dany Garcia’s team? LMAO!

  • Celebrity News Today

    Gee whiz, it must be tougher than ever to be Superhomotabulous!! Get to the back of the bus, Captain ThtooperGay!!