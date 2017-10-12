Heidi Klum Sizzles in Her New Swimwear Campaign!

Heidi Klum puts her hot body on display while modeling the Heidi Klum Swim Resort 2017 collection for a new campaign.

The campaign was shot by photographer Francesco Carrozzini in Santa Monica, Calif.

“As a Creative Director and Designer, my biggest goal in swimwear is great fit, function and fun! I wanted this season’s campaign to reflect this. I love the feeling of the hot sun on my skin and splashing in the water. I had the best time shooting my 2017 campaign with my friend Francesco Carrozzini. The images exude the feeling of Heidi Klum Swim. We had a total blast,” Heidi said in a statement.