Top Stories
Robert Pattinson &amp; FKA twigs Split, Call Off Engagement

Robert Pattinson & FKA twigs Split, Call Off Engagement

Henry Cavill Talks About Fame's Effect on His Relationships

Henry Cavill Talks About Fame's Effect on His Relationships

Dakota Johnson Spotted on 'Affectionate' Date with Chris Martin

Dakota Johnson Spotted on 'Affectionate' Date with Chris Martin

Thu, 12 October 2017 at 11:04 pm

Heidi Klum Sizzles in Her New Swimwear Campaign!

Heidi Klum Sizzles in Her New Swimwear Campaign!

Heidi Klum puts her hot body on display while modeling the Heidi Klum Swim Resort 2017 collection for a new campaign.

The campaign was shot by photographer Francesco Carrozzini in Santa Monica, Calif.

“As a Creative Director and Designer, my biggest goal in swimwear is great fit, function and fun! I wanted this season’s campaign to reflect this. I love the feeling of the hot sun on my skin and splashing in the water. I had the best time shooting my 2017 campaign with my friend Francesco Carrozzini. The images exude the feeling of Heidi Klum Swim. We had a total blast,” Heidi said in a statement.
Just Jared on Facebook
heidi klum sizzles in her new swimwear campaign 01
heidi klum sizzles in her new swimwear campaign 02
heidi klum sizzles in her new swimwear campaign 03
heidi klum sizzles in her new swimwear campaign 04
heidi klum sizzles in her new swimwear campaign 05

Photos: Francesco Carrozzini
Posted to: Bikini, Heidi Klum

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick will be given a private tour of the White House - TMZ
  • The Internet is freaking out over the color of these shoes - Just Jared Jr
  • Samantha Bee calls Harvey Weinstein the "white [Bill] Cosby" - TooFab
  • Ellen Pompeo is working on a new law drama for ABC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Luke Perry dressed up as a Riverdale co-star to hide from the paparazzi - Just Jared Jr
  • calafeast

    Photoshop ‘sizzles’ every old hag for eternity and make her look like a permanent 25 year old. Oh, and she is a Harvey whore.