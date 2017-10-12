Bella Thorne Ditches Her Bra for ‘The Babysitter’ Premiere

Bella Thorne Ditches Her Bra for ‘The Babysitter’ Premiere
Bella Thorne goes super sexy for the premiere of her new movie The Babysitter on Wednesday night (October 11) at the Vista Theatre in Los Angeles.

The 20-year-old actress and singer ditched her bra and showed off her toned abs in a printed suit and heels for the premiere of her new Netflix movie as she was joined at the event by close friend Mod Sun.

The day before, Bella and the musician were spotted showing off some PDA as they spent the day hanging out in West Hollywood.

The Babysitter hits Netflix on Friday, October 13.

