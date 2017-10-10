Top Stories
Tue, 10 October 2017 at 2:25 am

Tracee Ellis Ross Gets Real at 'Blackish' PaleyFest Presentation

Tracee Ellis Ross Gets Real at 'Blackish' PaleyFest Presentation

Tracee Ellis Ross couldn’t contain her laughter on the red carpet!

The 44-year-old actress stepped out at the Blackish PaleyFest presentation on Monday night (October 9) at The Paley Center for Media in New York City.

She was joined on the carpet by the show’s executive producer Corey Nickerson and Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Elaine Welteroth.

During the event, the trio took to the stage to chat about the show, the power to be who you really are, being biracial and humor in acting.

“The humor for me is in telling the truth, not trying to be funny,” Tracee said during the discussion.

She later added, “Even when you know yourself, the courage to be yourself is a whole other journey.”

FYI: Tracee is wearing Chanel.

