Tue, 10 October 2017 at 3:04 am

Scott Eastwood Flashes His Muscles After Revealing He Wants to Play Wolverine

Scott Eastwood Flashes His Muscles After Revealing He Wants to Play Wolverine

Could you see Scott Eastwood as the next Wolverine?

The 31-year-old actor showed off his toned physique while shopping with a friend on Monday (October 9) in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest shirtless pics of Scott Eastwood

He wore a purple t-shirt, camo shorts, and a pair of brown flip-flops.

When recently asked which superhero he would love to play on the big screen, Scott revealed that he would choose to take over the role of Wolverine from Hugh Jackman.

“Weapon X,” he told ComicBook.com. “I mean, Logan! You gotta give it to Wolverine! Wolverine, all day.”

Go check out Scott in Overdrive, in theaters now!
scott eastwood flashes his muscles in malibu after revealing he wants to play wolverine 01
scott eastwood flashes his muscles in malibu after revealing he wants to play wolverine 02
scott eastwood flashes his muscles in malibu after revealing he wants to play wolverine 03
scott eastwood flashes his muscles in malibu after revealing he wants to play wolverine 04
scott eastwood flashes his muscles in malibu after revealing he wants to play wolverine 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
