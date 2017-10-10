Kaley Cuoco Attends Much Love Animal Celebrity Fundraiser
Kaley Cuoco is doing her part to help ensure that all animals have loving homes.
The 31-year-old Big Bang Theory actress stepped out for the Much Love Animal Rescue Celebrity Fundraiser on Saturday (October 7) in Venice, Calif.
She donned a head-to-toe floral ensemble for the event.
That same night, Kaley enjoyed a girls’ night dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood.
“Loved speaking tonight telling everyone the Ruby adoption/love story at the @muchloveanimalrescue event.. spread the word – rescue and repeat!” she captioned the Instagram photo below. “Thank you to all the angels behind the scenes that spend day after day saving the unwanted ❤️ 🐶.”
