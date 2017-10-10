Top Stories
Kaley Cuoco Attends Much Love Animal Celebrity Fundraiser

Kaley Cuoco Attends Much Love Animal Celebrity Fundraiser

Kaley Cuoco is doing her part to help ensure that all animals have loving homes.

The 31-year-old Big Bang Theory actress stepped out for the Much Love Animal Rescue Celebrity Fundraiser on Saturday (October 7) in Venice, Calif.

She donned a head-to-toe floral ensemble for the event.

That same night, Kaley enjoyed a girls’ night dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood.

“Loved speaking tonight telling everyone the Ruby adoption/love story at the @muchloveanimalrescue event.. spread the word – rescue and repeat!” she captioned the Instagram photo below. “Thank you to all the angels behind the scenes that spend day after day saving the unwanted ❤️ 🐶.”

A post shared by @normancook on

FYI: Kaley is wearing Cinq a Sept.
