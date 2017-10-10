Top Stories
Pregnant Sisters Khloe Kardashian &amp; Kylie Jenner Snap New Selfies Together!

Pregnant Sisters Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Snap New Selfies Together!

Jackie Chan's Daughter Comes Out as a Lesbian - See Her Empowering Instagram Posts

Jackie Chan's Daughter Comes Out as a Lesbian - See Her Empowering Instagram Posts

Tyler Posey Addresses Leaked Video Scandal for the First Time

Tyler Posey Addresses Leaked Video Scandal for the First Time

A Statue of Anton Yelchin Was Just Erected at His Burial Site

A Statue of Anton Yelchin Was Just Erected at His Burial Site

Tue, 10 October 2017 at 2:38 am

Josh Gad Shares Kate Hudson's Reaction to 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Trailer - Watch Now!

Josh Gad Shares Kate Hudson's Reaction to 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Trailer - Watch Now!

Kate Hudson had the best reaction to the new trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Josh Gad caught it all on camera!

The duo, who both star in upcoming flick Marshall, were together after the trailer was released earlier that evening and Josh knew he had to show it to her.

“Got Kate Hudson to watch the new #starwars trailer and it was worth the last critical seconds of my phone battery,” Josh wrote on his Twitter.

Kate‘s reaction is priceless, especially after the jaw dropping final moments of the video.

Check out Kate‘s reaction in the video below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Twitter
Posted to: Josh Gad, Kate Hudson, Star Wars

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B enjoys a night of partying in Miami - TMZ
  • Find out when season 5 of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will premiere - Just Jared Jr
  • More actresses are accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment - TooFab
  • Kim Cattrall tells Sex & the City fans to move on - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Did Dove Cameron dye her hair?! - Just Jared Jr