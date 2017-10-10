Top Stories
Tue, 10 October 2017 at 3:12 am

Jennifer Lawrence Condemns Harvey Weinstein's Actions: 'This Abuse is Inexcusable'

Jennifer Lawrence Condemns Harvey Weinstein's Actions: 'This Abuse is Inexcusable'

Jennifer Lawrence is speaking out against Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of decades of sexual harassment by multiple women.

The 27-year-old actress worked with Harvey‘s production company on her film Silver Linings Playbook, which earned her the Oscar for Best Actress.

“I was deeply disturbed to hear the news about Harvey Weinstein’s behavior. I worked with Harvey five years ago and I did not experience any form of harassment personally, nor did I know about any of these allegations. This kind of abuse is inexcusable and absolutely upsetting,” Jennifer said in a statement to JustJared.com.

She added, “My heart goes out to all of the women affected by these gross actions. And I want to thank them for their bravery to come forward.”

Jennifer is one of many celebrities speaking out against Harvey, including George Clooney, Kate Winslet and Glenn Close.
