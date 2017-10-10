Top Stories
Pregnant Sisters Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Snap New Selfies Together!

Jackie Chan's Daughter Comes Out as a Lesbian - See Her Empowering Instagram Posts

Tyler Posey Addresses Leaked Video Scandal for the First Time

A Statue of Anton Yelchin Was Just Erected at His Burial Site

Tue, 10 October 2017 at 12:54 am

Garrett Hedlund Opens Up About Filming 'Mudbound,' Reveals His Sensitive Side

Garrett Hedlund strikes a pose on the cover of C for Men‘s fall/winter issue, on newsstands now.

Here’s what the 33-year-old Tron: Legacy actor had to share with the mag:

On being old-fashioned: “I was the last one of my pals to get anything technologically advanced… Whether it’s the latest phone or a new computer, my friends say, ‘If Garrett gets an iPad, the world’s going to end. He’s much better in his pickup.’ On the surface, I’m a little bit old-fashioned.”

On shooting Mudbound with director Dee Rees: “We shot Mudbound in just a handful of weeks in Louisiana… We did our damnedest not to make it sentimental. We wanted it to be real. The way Dee works, with these long shots on the actors’ faces, you empathize with them. You feel like you’re in there in the story with them.”

On his “empathetic curse”: “I have the empathetic curse – I would definitely call it a curse… If you’re stressing right now, I’m the one who might feel nauseous for you. The stories I love make me cry my brains out. But I’m a Virgo. Naturally, we’re the sensitive ones.”

For more from Garrett, visit MagazineC.com.

FYI: Garrett is wearing a Gucci coat, Buck Mason t-shirt, Polo Ralph Lauren jeans, and a David Yurman ring on the cover.

Check out Garrett’s cover shoot below…
Photos: Kurt Markus
