Tue, 10 October 2017 at 6:20 am

Gal Gadot Catches Flight Out of NYC After 'SNL' Appearance

Gal Gadot Catches Flight Out of NYC After 'SNL' Appearance

Gal Gadot has officially left the Big Apple following her epic appearance on Saturday Night Live!

The 32-year-old Wonder Woman actress was spotted catching her flight out of John F. Kennedy International Airport on Sunday (October 8) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gal Gadot

She kept it casual in an all-black ensemble, along with white sneakers and a green and brown plaid scarf.

Gal completed her look with dark shades and her hair in a bun.

During her SNL appearance, Gal did her best Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid impressions, and she shared a kiss with SNL‘s Kate McKinnon in a Wonder Woman parody sketch!
Photos: Backgrid USA
Gal Gadot

