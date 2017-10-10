Top Stories
Pregnant Sisters Khloe Kardashian &amp; Kylie Jenner Snap New Selfies Together!

Pregnant Sisters Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Snap New Selfies Together!

Jackie Chan's Daughter Comes Out as a Lesbian - See Her Empowering Instagram Posts

Jackie Chan's Daughter Comes Out as a Lesbian - See Her Empowering Instagram Posts

Tyler Posey Addresses Leaked Video Scandal for the First Time

Tyler Posey Addresses Leaked Video Scandal for the First Time

A Statue of Anton Yelchin Was Just Erected at His Burial Site

A Statue of Anton Yelchin Was Just Erected at His Burial Site

Tue, 10 October 2017 at 2:23 am

Anya Taylor-Joy & Olivia Cooke Look Thoroughly Chic at 'Thoroughbreds' Premiere

Anya Taylor-Joy & Olivia Cooke Look Thoroughly Chic at 'Thoroughbreds' Premiere

Olivia Cooke and Anya Taylor-Joy turned heads at the international premiere of their new movie Thoroughbreds!

The actresses hit the red carpet for the big event held during the 2017 BFI London Film Festival on Monday (October 9) in London, England.

They were joined by director Cory Finley.

Olivia rocked a black leather mini dress featuring an elaborate white lace top, completing her look with shiny black pumps and her hair styled into an updo.

Anya opted for a blue and green dress adorned with a metallic flower-print design and a ruffled bow. She finished off her look with an assortment of silver and gold accessories, pink lipstick, and her hair pulled back in a slick bun.

In Thoroughbreds, two upper-class teenage girls in suburban Connecticut rekindle their unlikely friendship after years of growing apart. Together, they hatch a plan to solve both of their problems-no matter what the cost.

Don’t miss it when it hits theaters on March 9, 2018! (Check out the official teaser art and poster here.)

FYI: Olivia is wearing Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini. Anya is wearing Gucci.

10+ pictures inside of Anya Taylor-Joy and Olivia Cooke at the premiere…

Just Jared on Facebook
anya taylor joy and olivia cooke stun at thoroughbreds premiere 01
anya taylor joy and olivia cooke stun at thoroughbreds premiere 02
anya taylor joy and olivia cooke stun at thoroughbreds premiere 03
anya taylor joy and olivia cooke stun at thoroughbreds premiere 04
anya taylor joy and olivia cooke stun at thoroughbreds premiere 05
anya taylor joy and olivia cooke stun at thoroughbreds premiere 06
anya taylor joy and olivia cooke stun at thoroughbreds premiere 07
anya taylor joy and olivia cooke stun at thoroughbreds premiere 08
anya taylor joy and olivia cooke stun at thoroughbreds premiere 09
anya taylor joy and olivia cooke stun at thoroughbreds premiere 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Anya Taylor Joy, Olivia Cooke

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B enjoys a night of partying in Miami - TMZ
  • Find out when season 5 of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will premiere - Just Jared Jr
  • More actresses are accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment - TooFab
  • Kim Cattrall tells Sex & the City fans to move on - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Did Dove Cameron dye her hair?! - Just Jared Jr