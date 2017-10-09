Top Stories
Pregnant Sisters Khloe Kardashian &amp; Kylie Jenner Snap New Selfies Together!

Jackie Chan's Daughter Comes Out as a Lesbian - See Her Empowering Instagram Posts

Tyler Posey Addresses Leaked Video Scandal for the First Time

A Statue of Anton Yelchin Was Just Erected at His Burial Site

Mon, 09 October 2017 at 9:58 pm

Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars'? Week 4 Spoilers!

Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars'? Week 4 Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue if you don’t want spoilers from Dancing With the Stars!

The third contestant of the season was sent home during the latest episode of Dancing With the Stars.

TOP 10 REVEALED: Here are the contestants still competing!

Each of the 11 remaining teams this week performed to dances dedicated to their most memorable year yet and performed either a Quickstep, Viennese Waltz, Contempoary, Jazz, Foxtrot, Rumba, or Jive.

At the end of the night, the scores from the last two episodes were combined with the votes from the two previous weeks to determine who was to be eliminated from the competition.

Click inside to find out who was sent home…

The contestant who went home was…

Derek Fisher

Former NBA player Derek Fisher was partnered with Sharna Burgess
Photos: ABC
