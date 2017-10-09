Victoria Arlen Dances from Wheelchair to Her Feet for Emotional 'DWTS' Performance (Video)

Victoria Arlen gave one of the most emotional and inspirational performances of the night on Dancing With the Stars!

The 23-year-old former paralympian and current ESPN reporter performed alongside her partner Val Chmerkovskiy on Monday (October 9) in Los Angeles.

For Most Memorable Year Night, Victoria did a dance in which she started in her wheelchair and then learned to walk, and the dance, again.

Victoria and Val‘s Foxtrot dance set to the tune of OneRepublic‘s “I Lived” earned the team a score of 27 points out of 30.