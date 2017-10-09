Top Stories
Mon, 09 October 2017 at 10:01 pm

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Releases First Full Trailer - Watch Now!

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Releases First Full Trailer - Watch Now!

Star Wars: The Last Jedi has officially dropped the first full trailer for the upcoming film!

Up until the trailer’s release, not much was known about the plot of the eighth episode of the Star Wars saga, which was directed by Rian Johnson.

Much of the cast from The Force Awakens is set to return including John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver and the late Carrie Fisher.

Tickets for the film’s opening night have also officially gone on sale.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set to hit theaters on December 15.

Check out the entire trailer below…
