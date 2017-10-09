Top Stories
Mon, 09 October 2017 at 11:29 pm

Margot Robbie & Sebastian Stan Bring 'I, Tonya' to Hamptons Film Fest

Margot Robbie & Sebastian Stan Bring 'I, Tonya' to Hamptons Film Fest

Margot Robbie and Sebastian Stan brought I, Tonya to the Hamptons International Film Fest!

The co-stars stepped out at the annual film festival on Monday night (October 9) at Guild Hall in East Hampton, New York.

They were also joined by their co-star Paul Walter Hauser.

The film follows the real life events of Tonya Harding‘s involvement in the 1994 assault on fellow figure skater Nancy Kerrigan right before the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

I, Tonya is set to hit theaters on December 7th.

FYI: Margot is wearing Christian Dior.
