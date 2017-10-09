Top Stories
Pregnant Sisters Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Snap New Selfies Together!

Jackie Chan's Daughter Comes Out as a Lesbian - See Her Empowering Instagram Posts

Tyler Posey Addresses Leaked Video Scandal for the First Time

A Statue of Anton Yelchin Was Just Erected at His Burial Site

Mon, 09 October 2017 at 9:48 pm

Jordan Fisher Earns First 10s of 'DWTS' Season 25! (Video)

Jordan Fisher did an incredible dance with partner Lindsay Arnold on Dancing With the Stars‘ Most Memorable Night, which was dedicated to his parents.

The 23-year-old actor got the highest score of the season so far for his contemporary dance during the live taping on Monday (October 9) in Los Angeles.

Jordan‘s most memorable year was when he got adopted by his parents. His birth mother had him when she was 16 and wasn’t in a place to care for a child, so he was raised by his grandparents.

The dance earned Jordan and Lindsay a score of 29 out of 30 points, which earned them the first 10s of the season.
