Derek Fisher Dedicates 'DWTS' Dance to His Daughter! (Video)

Derek Fisher does an energetic dance alongside his partner Sharna Burgess on the latest episode of Dancing With the Stars on Monday (October 9) in Los Angeles.

The 43-year-old former basketball player dedicated his performance on Most Memorable Year Night to his daughter Tatum, who battled cancer as a baby.

Derek earned 23 out of 30 points for his jazz dance set to the tune of the song “Move On Up” by Curtis Mayfield.

“DWTS has been a journey of self-discovery and has opened up this vulnerability that I’ve never shown before. I think it’s great for all of my children to see a side of me that they maybe haven’t seen before,” Derek told People this week.