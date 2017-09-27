Top Stories
Wed, 27 September 2017 at 8:57 pm

Survivor Fall 2017 - Who Went Home on 'Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers' Premiere Episode Spoilers!

Survivor Fall 2017 - Who Went Home on 'Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers' Premiere Episode Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT! DO NOT CONTINUE IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED!

One player was voted out during tonight’s (September 27) premiere episode of Survivor: Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers season 35!

This season was filmed between April and May of this year in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji, and the 18 castaways were split between three tribes: the Levu tribe (Heroes), the Soko tribe (Healers) and the Yawa tribe (Hustlers).

Who went home during Survivor?

Click inside to find out who went home on tonight’s Survivor: Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers…

During the first episode, Ryan gave the Super Immunity Idol to Chrissy. She could have saved Katrina with the idol, but she didn’t.

In fact, she voted her out!

Katrina Voted Out
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Robert Voets; Photos: CBS
Posted to: Survivor

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Jesse Williams will have to pay a lot of money in spousal support to his ex - TMZ
  • Check out the full list of winners from the 2017 Streamy Awards - Just Jared Jr
  • Barbra Streisand pens emotional op-ed imagining 2017 with Hillary Clinton as president - TooFab
  • DirecTV is offering refunds for NFL packages due to protest controversy - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kelsea Ballerini is opening up about her upcoming wedding - Just Jared Jr
  • Pippa Martin-St_Onge

    good gawd, this garbage is still on tv?