Wed, 27 September 2017 at 4:45 pm

'Survivor' Contestants Fall 2017 - 18 Castaways Revealed for Season 35!

'Survivor' Contestants Fall 2017 - 18 Castaways Revealed for Season 35!

Survivor: Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers premieres tonight on CBS and we have the full list of castaways competing for the million dollar prize and title of “sole survivor.”

The show was filmed earlier this year in Fiji, and will once again be hosted by Survivor mainstay Jeff Probst.

This season, there are a wide variety of occupations represented from the contestant pool including an NFL player, an Olympian, a surf instructor, a fisherman, a bellhop, and more.

Be sure to tune into season 35 of Survivor, debuting on CBS tonight.

Click through the slideshow to see all of the contestants competing on Survivor this season…
