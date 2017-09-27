Millie Bobby Brown & 'Stranger Things' Cast Talk Season Two: 'It Gets Much Crazier'

Millie Bobby Brown gets into character on the cover of EW‘s October issue, available on September 29th.

Here’s what the 13-year-old actress and the cast and creators of Stranger Things had to share with the mag:

Millie on her character Eleven in season two: “It’s more coming-of-age. She’s learning how to be a normal teenager. It’s something that I’m going through right now, so it’s pretty relatable.”

Co-creator Matt Duffer on the show’s surprising opening: “I liked opening the show in a place not in Hawkins, in an urban environment. I want people thinking maybe they’ve clicked on the wrong show and then boom, you realize, ‘Oh, we’re still in it.’ But it’s all about broadening and expanding our world.”

Noah Schnapp on his character returning from the Upside Down: “No one has ever gone through this before. So he’s confused, he’s scared, and he’s trying to cope with everything. You’ll learn in the second season how the Upside Down is affecting him and how it’s kind of changing him.”

Co-creator Ross Duffer on what fans can expect from season two: “It’s all connected to this singular threat, which is tied into this shape that Will sees in the sky. Each episode is building on the last one. It gets much crazier than it ever got in season 1.”

