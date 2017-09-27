Meghan McCain Is Joining the Cast of 'The View'!

Meghan McCain is the newest addition to the cast of The View!

The 32-year-old author, political commentator and daughter of Senator John McCain will become a regular co-host on the show, according to Variety.

Meghan left Outnumbered on Fox News earlier in September.

The news also comes just after Jedediah Bila announced that she was leaving The View to write a book, get married and explore new opportunities.

Meghan will reportedly begin on The View in early October alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Paula Faris.