Leona Lewis, DJ Khaled & More Celebrate Clive Davis at Documentary Premiere!

Leona Lewis is picture perfect while striking a pose at the Apple Music Los Angeles Premiere of Clive Davis: The Soundtrack Of Our Lives held at Pacific Design Center on Tuesday (September 26) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 32-year-old singer was joined at the event by DJ Khaled, Bonnie McKee, Carlos Santana, Tiffany Dunn, Randy Jackson, Taylor Dayne, Diane Warren, and Clive Davis himself.

In Clive Davis: The Soundtrack Of Our Lives documentarian Chris Perkel catalogues the life and successes of the iconic music executive, from his miraculous start at Columbia Records through his trailblazing work at Arista Records and J Records, with a heavy dose of outstanding music sprinkled in between.

The documentary will be available exclusively via Apple Music starting on October 3 – Watch the trailer below!



‘Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives’ Trailer

FYI: Leona is wearing a dress by Greta Constantine.