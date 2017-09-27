Lana Del Rey Announces North American 'LA to the Moon' Tour 2018 - See Tour Dates!

Following the release of her latest studio album Lust For Life in July, Lana Del Rey just announced that she’s hitting the road in support of her latest No. 1 LP.

The “Get Free” singer-songwriter will kick off her 24 date tour in Minneapolis, Minn. on January 5, 2018, and will continue through to dates like Boston, Chicago, Toronto, San Diego and Las Vegas.

Trip singer Jhene Aiko will join Lana for tour dates from Minneapolis to Boston, and Kali Uchis will open from Toronto to Las Vegas.

The pre-sale for the LA to the Moon tour begins on Friday (September 29) on LanaDelRey.com. Tickets go on sale to the public on Monday (October 2) at 10 AM local time at Livenation.com.

1/5 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

1/7 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

1/9 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

1/11 Chicago, IL United Center

1/13 Boston, MA TD Garden

1/15 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

1/17 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

1/19 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

1/21 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

1/23 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

1/25 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

1/26 State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center

1/30 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

2/1 Ft. Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center

2/2 Orlando, FL Amway Center

2/5 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena

2/6 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

2/8 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

2/10 Houston, TX Toyota Center

2/11 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center

2/13 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena

2/15 San Diego, CA Valley View Casino Center

2/16 Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay Event Center

2/28 Honolulu, HI Waikiki Shell