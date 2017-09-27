Katy Perry's 'Will You Be My Witness?' YouTube Special Premieres in October - Watch the Trailer!

Katy Perry‘s new full-length special Will You Be My Witness? is arriving in October!

The special, which will premiere on YouTube Red on October 4, will go behind the scenes of Katy‘s Witness World Wide live stream back in June, from the conceptualization of the idea all the way to the moment the stream ended.

The 96-hour live stream captured Katy‘s every move from 31 different cameras and racked up over 50 million views, and featured guest appearances from everyone from Sia to James Corden to Caitlyn Jenner.

Watch the trailer for Will You Be My Witness? below!