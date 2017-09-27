Jennifer Lawrence Touches Down in Paris for Fashion Week

Jennifer Lawrence is gearing up for Paris Fashion Week!

The 27-year-old actress – who recently revealed that she is taking a break from Hollywood – was spotted landing at Charles de Gaulle Airport on Wednesday (September 27) in Paris, France.

She kept it casual in a blue graphic tee, beige capri pants, and black slip-ons, completing her look with a floppy hat and oversized shades.

Jennifer will reportedly be attending a few private events during Fashion Week.

