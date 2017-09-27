Jamie Chung Talks New Show 'The Gifted' & Massive Social Media Success

Jamie Chung looks stunning in her new cover shoot for Haute Living San Francisco‘s latest issue!

Here’s what the 34-year-old actress and blogger had to share with the mag:

On her new FOX series The Gifted, which premieres on October 2: “I’ve been on a lot of TV shows, but particularly with this one, you don’t know what’s going to happen. It’s not a procedural show where you have a new case or a new villain every episode. It’s like Christmas every time I get a new script, and it’s going to be really great. … Blink [her character] doesn’t want to be a hero. She grew up in a world where people are bullied for being mutants. They’re outcasts, they’re teased, they’re beaten up. They’re living in a time where it’s not cool to be a mutant.”

On interacting with her social media followers: “You get real feedback on your work, whether it’s solicited or not. You get a lot of people who send you love when you’re having a bad day, and vice versa. I get to meet the people who are behind my fan pages, and get to know a little bit about them. I don’t know. It’s a two-way street, but it’s also so intriguing to know the people who support me in my career. I want to do something with them, supporting them and what they’re doing in their lives. I think it’s cool.” She acknowledges that her fanbase, at just one million Instagram followers, is “a manageable amount of fans.”

On her personal blog and creative outlet What the Chung: “I started three years ago. I was in between gigs, and I found myself wanting some sort of creative outlet. I just started taking pictures on all my trips. I wanted it to be some sort of guide for my fans to go to. If they were like, ‘I live in Vancouver: where are some of the cool places to eat or up-and-coming bars or great tacos?’ I started to do that, but then the focus changed to more fashion. Certainly people are looking at it, which makes me really happy, but it also makes me happy that they’re saying that it has also inspired them. You put on clothes and it makes you feel a certain way, and as long as you have confidence, that is the most important thing.”

