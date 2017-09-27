Elle Fanning Braves the Rain While Filming Woody Allen Movie

Elle Fanning gets into character while shooting new scenes for her upcoming Woody Allen film!

The 19-year-old actress was spotted getting soaked on Wednesday (September 27) in New York City.

She rocked a beige-colored trench coat, matching flats, and a wet, wavy hairdo.

Not much is known about the untitled project yet, but it also stars Selena Gomez and Timothee Chalamet – who look like they’ll be playing lovers on screen – as well as Jude Law.

The movie will be released sometime next year. Keep checking back with Just Jared for the latest updates!