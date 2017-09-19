Top Stories
Tue, 19 September 2017 at 12:45 pm

Tom Cruise Provides Update After Scary On-Set Stunt Injury

Tom Cruise‘s Mission: Impossible 6 shut down production this summer after he broke his ankle while performing a stunt.

The 55-year-old actor sat down with Extra and was asked how he is doing and how he is healing after the scary accident (you can see photos of Tom performing the stunt that caused his ankle break below.)

Tom was a little vague, besides saying he’s “good,” and promised to go into more details when he starts doing press for the movie. He assured fans he is okay.
