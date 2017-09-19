The Bachelor's Lauren Bushnell & New Boyfriend Devin Antin Race for Love!

Lauren Bushnell and her new boyfriend Devin Antin hold the race flags while attending a race day at Chicagoland Speedway on Sunday (September 17) in Joliet, Ill.

The 27-year-old former The Bachelor star, who split from fiance Ben Higgins earlier this year, was also joined by fellow Bachelor Nation favorite Becca Tilley to celebrate McDonald’s new Buttermilk Crispy Tenders.

“Nothing says ILY like giving him your last few fries. Thank you @mcdonalds for the most amazing day at the track!” Lauren captioned a photo on Instagram in which she is seen feeding her man some fries.