Top Stories
Jada Pinkett Smith Responds to Claims She's a Scientologist

Jada Pinkett Smith Responds to Claims She's a Scientologist

Justin Bieber Shows His Shirtless Physique at the Skate Park

Justin Bieber Shows His Shirtless Physique at the Skate Park

Ryan Phillippe Responds to Domestic Violence Allegations

Ryan Phillippe Responds to Domestic Violence Allegations

Tue, 19 September 2017 at 12:14 pm

Selena Gomez Steps Out With Her New Puppy Charles in NYC!

Selena Gomez Steps Out With Her New Puppy Charles in NYC!

Selena Gomez‘s new puppy is seriously too cute to handle!

The 25-year-old singer and actress was spotted out and about with her new pup, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel puppy named Charles, on Tuesday (September 19) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez

Selena is currently hard at work on the set of her new Woody Allen movie just days after revealing the surprising news of her kidney transplant.

Selena and her boyfriend The Weeknd have been posting photos and videos of the new dog on their Instagram Stories as well.
Just Jared on Facebook
selena gomez charles 00
selena gomez charles 01
selena gomez charles 05
selena gomez charles 06
selena gomez charles 07

Photos: Splash News
Posted to: Selena Gomez

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • There's now more information about the woman in the Kevin Hart extortion video - TMZ
  • Jordan Fisher is spilling on his prep for DWTS - Just Jared Jr
  • Ellen Degeneres crashed Jennifer Lopez's Las Vegas show - TooFab
  • Elisabeth Moss has joined the cast of a new film - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Demi Lovato is taking the best friend challenge with Jimmy Fallon - Just Jared Jr