Selena Gomez Steps Out With Her New Puppy Charles in NYC!

Selena Gomez‘s new puppy is seriously too cute to handle!

The 25-year-old singer and actress was spotted out and about with her new pup, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel puppy named Charles, on Tuesday (September 19) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez

Selena is currently hard at work on the set of her new Woody Allen movie just days after revealing the surprising news of her kidney transplant.

Selena and her boyfriend The Weeknd have been posting photos and videos of the new dog on their Instagram Stories as well.