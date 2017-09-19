Top Stories
Tue, 19 September 2017 at 1:12 pm

Sarah Paulson Gets Scared Three Times During 'Ellen' Interview - Watch Here!

Sarah Paulson lets out an epic scream not once, not twice, but three times during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Tuesday (September 19).

The 42-year-old American Horror Story: Cult star was the victim of three scare attacks by Ellen during her interview – Watch it all happen below!

During the interview, Sarah also discussed the new AHS season and revealed co-creator Ryan Murphy based some of the phobias in the show on her personal phobias such as clowns, bees, and anything with a cluster of holes.


